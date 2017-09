Portuguese Engineer Gets 20 Mos. For Sanctions Violations

Law360, Washington (September 15, 2017, 2:33 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a Portuguese engineer to 20 months in prison for helping an Iranian company obtain equipment with military uses from the U.S. without required approval from the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control.



U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan sentenced Portuguese citizen Joao Pereira da Fonseca, 55, to more than a year and a half in prison for conspiring to unlawfully export goods and technology to Iran and defraud the United States government, federal prosecutors announced on...

