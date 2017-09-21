Digital Realty Trust V. Somers May Kill Corporate Compliance

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 1:14 PM EDT) -- During its upcoming term the U.S. Supreme Court will hear argument in a landmark whistleblower case, Digital Realty Trust v. Somers. At issue is the scope of protected activity under the Dodd-Frank Act, the most important Wall Street reform law passed in a generation. The court will decide whether employees who report violations internally, to their corporate compliance departments, are protected under the law. Or, must an employee actually make a report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to be covered under the Dodd-Frank Act’s...

