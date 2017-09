Marine Chain Co. Appeals Petrobras' $400M Suit To 5th Circ.

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 1:35 PM EDT) -- A Spanish manufacturer on Thursday challenged a Texas federal judge's decision not to freeze a $400 million suit brought by Petrobras America Inc. and its insurers for arbitration, the third time an issue in the long-running case will be taken to the Fifth Circuit.



In a three-page notice, Vicinay Cadenas SA appealed U.S. District Judge David Hittner's decision permitting a trimmed-down version of the suit brought by Petrobras and certain underwriters at Lloyd's of London over an allegedly defective component at an offshore oil and gas rig to...

