Texas Judge Won't Nix State Sen.'s Kickback Indictment

Law360, Houston (September 15, 2017, 5:29 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Thursday denied a motion to dismiss an indictment against Texas state Sen. Carlos Uresti, D-San Antonio, related to alleged kickbacks for a medical services contract at a county jail, rejecting the argument that the government had only alleged Uresti was paid “gratuities,” and not bribes.



Uresti, who is also a lawyer, had moved to nix the indictment in early June, arguing both the conspiracy to commit bribery and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments charges should be tossed. As for the first charge,...

