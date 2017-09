Braskem, Investors Strike $10M Deal In Corruption Suits

Law360, Los Angeles (September 14, 2017, 10:04 PM EDT) -- Petrochemical firm Braskem SA reached a $10 million deal in New York federal court Thursday with investors who accused the company of hiding its role in bribery tied to dealings with Brazilian oil giant Petrobras, a role that sent shares tumbling when the scandal was revealed.



Braskem, the largest petrochemical company in Latin America, copped to violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and paid $957 million in fines last year, but had argued in court that its statements to U.S. investors didn't amount to fraud....

