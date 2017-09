Gym Users Ask 6th Circ. To Affirm Contempt Ruling In Fee Suit

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A class of gym members urged the Sixth Circuit on Thursday to affirm a finding of contempt against Global Fitness Holdings LLC and its managers for failing to pay nearly $2.4 million in attorneys’ fees following a settlement over allegedly unfair gym fees, saying the actions were deliberate.



The class asserted that U.S. District Judge Edmund A. Sargus made the correct decision to hold Global Fitness and its four managers in contempt for failing to pay $2.39 million to class counsel and approximately $212,000 to the...

