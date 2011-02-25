Credit Suisse Sets Aside $79.5M For MassMutual RMBS Deal

By Evan Weinberger

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 2:53 PM EDT) -- Credit Suisse AG on Thursday said it has set aside $79.5 million to settle long-running litigation with insurer Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. over the bank’s pre-financial crisis mortgage-backed securities offerings.

MassMutual in 2011 sued a host of big banks, including Credit Suisse, over mortgage-backed securities it purchased prior to the financial crisis. The Springfield, Massachusetts-based insurer claimed that the banks made false claims about the quality of home loans underlying the securities.

“MassMutual is pleased with the resolution of its dispute with Credit Suisse,” said...
Case Information

Case Title

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company v. DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc. et al


Case Number

3:11-cv-30047

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

Stockholders Suits

Judge

Mark G. Mastroianni

Date Filed

February 25, 2011

Case Title

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company v. Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp. et al


Case Number

3:11-cv-30048

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

Stockholders Suits

Judge

Mark G. Mastroianni

Date Filed

February 25, 2011

