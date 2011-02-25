Credit Suisse Sets Aside $79.5M For MassMutual RMBS Deal
MassMutual in 2011 sued a host of big banks, including Credit Suisse, over mortgage-backed securities it purchased prior to the financial crisis. The Springfield, Massachusetts-based insurer claimed that the banks made false claims about the quality of home loans underlying the securities.
“MassMutual is pleased with the resolution of its dispute with Credit Suisse,” said...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login