Credit Suisse Sets Aside $79.5M For MassMutual RMBS Deal

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 2:53 PM EDT) -- Credit Suisse AG on Thursday said it has set aside $79.5 million to settle long-running litigation with insurer Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. over the bank’s pre-financial crisis mortgage-backed securities offerings.



MassMutual in 2011 sued a host of big banks, including Credit Suisse, over mortgage-backed securities it purchased prior to the financial crisis. The Springfield, Massachusetts-based insurer claimed that the banks made false claims about the quality of home loans underlying the securities.



“MassMutual is pleased with the resolution of its dispute with Credit Suisse,” said...

