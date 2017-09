TitleMax, Competitors Trade Corporate Espionage Allegations

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 5:59 PM EDT) -- TitleMax, accused of recording its competitors’ customers’ license plates in a bid to steal business, has itself claimed that its competitors photographed trade secrets while masquerading as customers searching for a bathroom, according to a lawsuit removed to Texas federal court on Thursday.



In their third amended complaint, Wellshire Financial Services LLC — doing business as LoanStar Title Loans — Meadowwood Financial Services LLC and Integrity Texas Funding LP told a Texas state court in August that TitleMax used license plate information gathered from LoanStar’s and Meadowwood’s...

To view the full article, register now.