Tribe, Feds Urge 1st Circ. To Rethink River Waters Ruling

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 3:48 PM EDT) -- The federal government and the Penobscot Indian Nation on Thursday each asked the First Circuit to review its ruling that two federal laws made plain the tribe can’t lay claim to the waters of the Penobscot River in Maine, saying the decision was an exceptionally narrow interpretation of the statutes.



In separate petitions filed for en banc review, the tribe and the government made similar arguments about the panel’s “myopic” focus on the word “islands” as excluding surrounding waters under the the Maine Implementing Act and...

