Deals Rumor Mill: Lyft, JD.com, CK Infrastructure

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google Inc., is in talks to invest in ride-hailing company Lyft Inc., according to a late Thursday report from Reuters. It wasn't totally clear how much capital Alphabet might be looking to inject into Lyft, though the report noted that the two sides have had "at least some" discussion about a $1 billion agreement. If the two come to terms, it would not be the first time Alphabet and Lyft have partnered. In May, Alphabet's self-driving car business, known as...

To view the full article, register now.