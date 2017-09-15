Deals Rumor Mill: Lyft, JD.com, CK Infrastructure

By Benjamin Horney

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google Inc., is in talks to invest in ride-hailing company Lyft Inc., according to a late Thursday report from Reuters. It wasn't totally clear how much capital Alphabet might be looking to inject into Lyft, though the report noted that the two sides have had "at least some" discussion about a $1 billion agreement. If the two come to terms, it would not be the first time Alphabet and Lyft have partnered. In May, Alphabet's self-driving car business, known as...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular