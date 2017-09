NY Top Court Denies Saudi Co.'s $10B Barclays Fraud Appeal

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 11:51 AM EDT) -- New York state's highest appellate court on Friday denied a Saudi contractor’s bid to revive a $10 billion fraud suit against Barclays PLC over a settlement between the British bank and the Saudi government.



Barclays effectively defeated a $10 billion fraud suit Friday when New York's highest appellate court declined to take up a bid to revive the case. (AP) The New York Court of Appeals denied MBI International Holdings Inc.’s request to appeal a lower appellate court’s dismissal of the real estate firm’s case against...

