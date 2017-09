Cullen & Dykman Steers Signature Bank's $85M NYC Loan

Law360, Minneapolis (September 15, 2017, 1:31 PM EDT) -- Cullen & Dykman LLP represented Signature Bank in connection with its $85 million loan to Himmel & Meringoff Properties LLC for an office and retail property on Park Avenue South in Manhattan, according to records made public in New York on Friday.



The loan is for 401 Park Ave. S., which is located just east of Madison Square Park and is close to the 28th Street subway station serving the 6 train.



Of that $85 million, roughly $34.3 million is new financing and the remainder is...

