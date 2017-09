FERC Overrides NY Denial Of Pipeline Permit

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 1:26 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Friday quashed New York's denial of a Clean Water Act permit for a Millennium Pipeline Co. LLC's natural gas pipeline that will feed a power plant, saying the state blew a statutory one-year deadline to act on the permit request and therefore waived its authority.



The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation on Aug. 30 denied a CWA Section 401 water quality permit for Millennium's Valley Lateral Project, a 7.8-mile pipeline connected to the CPV Valley Energy Center being...

To view the full article, register now.