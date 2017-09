NFL Urges 5th Circ. To Make Elliott Serve Suspension Now

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The NFL on Friday filed an emergency stay request with the Fifth Circuit to make Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott serve his six-game domestic violence suspension this season, following through on a warning made to a Texas federal judge if he did not rule on its stay bid by the end of Thursday.



The league asked the appellate court to stay a preliminary injunction issued by U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant and make Elliott serve his suspension immediately. Judge Mazzant put the suspension on hold after...

