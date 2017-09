Harvard Prof Slated As Fees Expert In NFL Concussion Case

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Thursday appointed Harvard Law School professor William B. Rubenstein to address several questions surrounding attorneys’ fees payouts in the uncapped NFL concussion settlement, overruling concerns that his involvement may create a conflict of interest.



U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody said Rubenstein must conclude whether a cap can and should be implemented in relation to the percentage any class member must pay his attorney, while also making a determination on how high the cap should be and how such a policy...

