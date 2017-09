Fed. Circ. Affirms Toss Of Interactive Sports Patent Claims

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 8:49 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday upheld a decision that dismissed patent claims and sent to New Jersey state court a dispute over interactive sports software that was invented by a memorabilia dealer who is in a separate legal battle with the New York Giants.



The appeals court said that U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty in Newark did not abuse his discretion when he dismissed claims from payments processor First Data Corp. seeking a judgment that it did not infringe patents for Eric Inselberg’s inventions. The judge...

