Authors Say Pa. Judge Can't Bring Libel Suit In Home Court

Law360, Philadelphia (September 15, 2017, 6:42 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania state judge pursuing defamation claims over his portrayal in a recent book about the murder trial of infamous abortion doctor Kermit Gosnell should not be allowed to pursue his case in the court where he sits, the book's authors and publisher argued on Friday.



The defendants argued that Judge Jeffrey Minehart, who presided over Gosnell’s trial in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas, had fraudulently sued one of the publisher’s Pennsylvania-based subsidiaries, Pennsylvania Media Associates Inc., solely to qualify the case for jurisdiction in...

