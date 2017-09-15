Top Senate Dem Warns Of Possible Sanctions Against Turkey

Law360, Washington (September 15, 2017, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Turkey’s purchase of a Russian air defense system could trigger U.S. sanctions against the NATO ally, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee's top Democrat said Thursday.



Citing a bill passed by Congress in July mandating sanctions against any person who conducts significant business with the Russian Federation’s defense or intelligence sectors, Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., asked Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin in a letter to evaluate whether Turkey’s purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system subjects Turkey to mandatory U.S....

