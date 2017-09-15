Top Senate Dem Warns Of Possible Sanctions Against Turkey
Citing a bill passed by Congress in July mandating sanctions against any person who conducts significant business with the Russian Federation’s defense or intelligence sectors, Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., asked Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin in a letter to evaluate whether Turkey’s purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system subjects Turkey to mandatory U.S....
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login