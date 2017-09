Conservative-Friendly Gab Hits Google With Antitrust Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (September 15, 2017, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Gab AI Inc., owner of a social media home for conservative voices — many of whom have been booted from other outlets — is accusing Google of violating antitrust laws by axing Gab from its app store, according to a suit filed Thursday in Pennsylvania federal court.



The Philadelphia-based Gab said that Google removed its app under the pretense that it hosts defamatory and mean-spirited content, but that the technology giant had really been motivated by wanting to squash Gab as a competitor for audiences on...

