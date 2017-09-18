Senate Ducks Issues In Passing $700B Defense Reform Bill

Law360, Washington (September 18, 2017, 8:01 PM EDT) -- The Senate passed a $700 billion defense budget and policy bill Monday, advancing purchasing and IT reforms amid continued wrestling in Congress over mandatory defense spending caps.



The Senate’s version of the National Defense Authorization Act, which passed 89-8, included several cybersecurity changes, as well as purchasing reforms, while blowing past the Budget Control Act’s caps on federal spending. Bipartisan pressure has continued to build against the caps, but despite that the Senate on Monday dodged politically thorny votes, including sequestration and a “Made in America”...

