Scotts Seeks Return Of Docs In Tainted Seed Suit

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. on Thursday asked a California federal judge to compel consumers in a class action over pesticide-laced bird seed to return several documents that were accidentally disclosed in discovery, saying they’re protected by attorney-client privilege.



Out of the tens of thousands of documents produced in the litigation, Scotts said that it inadvertently produced four draft employee corrective action forms. This happened because, on their face, there was little to indicate these documents were privileged — they don’t bear any privilege warning, the author listed...

