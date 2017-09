Ariz. County Not Liable For Arpaio, Skeptical 9th Circ. Told

Law360, San Francisco (September 15, 2017, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Maricopa County, Arizona, told a skeptical Ninth Circuit panel Friday it shouldn’t be held liable for law enforcement policies that discriminated against Latinos, arguing the county government had little control over its former sheriff, Joe Arpaio, who was recently pardoned by the president for flouting court orders over the practices.



Maricopa’s attorney, Richard Walker of Walker & Peskind PLLC, said the sheriff’s powers were inscribed by the state constitution, and that the elected position could be stripped by the voters, not by the county’s board of...

To view the full article, register now.