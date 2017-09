Ill. Court Revives Brain Tumor Suit Despite Time Limits

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 12:44 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state appellate court has decided to revive a case accusing a doctor of failing to inform a patient of a brain tumor, ruling that the original failure was time-barred but that the patient could pursue claims related to a later failure to review her file after the symptoms worsened.



Dr. Monica Gavran’s original alleged failure to tell Michelle Tucsek about a tumor that showed up on a 2010 scan was outside the four-year statute of repose, the panel ruled, saying that Tucsek had not...

To view the full article, register now.