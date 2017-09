High Court Urged To Tune In To Satellite-Cable Tax Row

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Dish Network LLC has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review an opinion from Florida justices holding that satellite providers are not facing a discriminatory tax compared to cable companies, saying that the sales tax consumers pay on their satellite subscriptions is nearly double the rate for cable.



The satellite provider, formerly known as EchoStar Satellite LLC, is appealing a decision from the Florida Supreme Court that reversed a lower court’s order and found that the sales tax portion of Florida's Communications Services Tax Simplification Law...

