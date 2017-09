Bank Urges High Court To Toss Underwriters' Overtime Suit

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Provident Savings Bank has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Ninth Circuit ruling that revived claims that its mortgage underwriters were entitled to overtime, saying those employees unambiguously qualify as exempt under the U.S. Department of Labor’s regulations.



The bank filed a petition for a writ of certiorari with the high court on Sept. 7 appealing a Ninth Circuit panel’s ruling that its mortgage underwriters don’t qualify for overtime administrative employee exemptions under the Fair Labor Standards Act in a suit by named plaintiff...

