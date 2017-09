Hawaii Tells Justices Travel Ban 'Masked' In 'Sheep's Clothing'

Law360, Washington (September 19, 2017, 2:13 PM EDT) -- Hawaii has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to do away with the Trump administration’s travel ban for nationals of six predominantly Muslim countries, saying the president has used his “claim of absolute authority” to carry out a ban that’s “clumsily masked in an article or two of sheep's clothing.”



The Pacific island state told the justices in a Sep. 11 merits brief that the high court has both “the power and duty” to rein in President Donald Trump’s “excesses” of power by upholding the injunction on...

