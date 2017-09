Trump's 'One In, Two Out' Rule Pops Up In Kind Bar Battle

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 5:36 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's requirement that two regulations be erased for every one implemented reared its head in a false labeling suit targeting Kind LLC Friday, with snack bar buyers telling Manhattan U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III the directive makes waiting for federal guidance no longer feasible.



A year ago, Judge Pauley stayed New York- and California-law claims targeting Kind's use of "all natural" on 70 products, citing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's attempt to regulate such labeling, after plaintiffs Amanda Short, Sarah Thomas...

