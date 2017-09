Damages Math Set In MBS Suits Against Goldman, Deutsche

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 9:31 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has approved a method and rate for calculating damages in suits brought by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., which alleges RBS Securities Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. sold the now-defunct Guaranty Bank shoddy mortgage-backed securities.



U.S. District Judge Sam Sparks ruled Thursday that damages would be computed using a 6 percent annual interest rate and the so-called declining principal balance method that deducts repaid principal from the original purchase price, a decision that stands to reduce the...

