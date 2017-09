Paul Hastings Aids Banks On FibraHotel $220M Offering

Law360, Minneapolis (September 15, 2017, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Paul Hastings LLP represented Goldman Sachs, Evercore, UBS and BBVA in connection with those firms' roles as initial purchasers in a roughly $220 million follow-on international equity offering by Clifford Chance LLP-counseled real estate investment trust FibraHotel, according to an announcement from Paul Hastings on Friday.



The offering was seven times oversubscribed and was the first instance this year of an international equity offering by a Fibra, Mexico's version of a real estate investment trust, Paul Hastings said.



FibraHotel was the first Latin American lodging company...

