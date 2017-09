Crowdfunder’s Extortion Claims Against Ex-Exec Hit Setback

Law360, Los Angeles (September 15, 2017, 8:51 PM EDT) -- A California judge overseeing a suit alleging equity fundraising website Crowdfunder fired a lawyer and former top executive for calling out incomplete investor disclosures on Friday gutted the company’s countersuit, but said it could amend allegations the former executive tried to extort the company.



At the end of a hearing Friday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Benny Osorio dismissed all but one of the causes of action in Crowdfunder Inc.’s countercomplaint, leaving only a conversion claim. The judge, however, gave permission for the company to come...

