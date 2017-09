Jewelry CEO Pleads Guilty To Forgery Of Judge's Signature

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The president of a Manhattan sapphire jewelry company pled guilty Friday in a New York federal court to conspiracy to forge a judge’s signature on phony court orders to get Google to de-index negative links about his business, and then asked the judge to let him travel abroad to represent his country in an athletic event.



Facing up to five years in prison after a routine plea change and a by-the-numbers allocution, Michael Arnstein, who lives in Hawaii and is free on his own signature, asked...

