Tribal Hospital Accused Of Negligence In Patient Death

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 5:42 PM EDT) -- The estate of a woman who died at Fort Defiance Indian Hospital filed a wrongful death suit against the tribal medical center and several of its doctors and nurses in Arizona federal court, claiming the woman was not adequately protected from the fall that ultimately killed her.



The mother of Chantal Moore, who died at 27 years old a week after checking into Fort Defiance with pneumonia in 2014, said Thursday that the hospital and its staff let her go to the bathroom unsupervised, where she...

