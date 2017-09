Olivia De Havilland Defends Her Suit Against FX Over 'Feud'

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Actress Olivia de Havilland on Friday defended her lawsuit against FX Networks over the hit TV show “Feud: Bette and Joan,” telling a California state judge that including her without permission and putting false and disparaging words into her mouth is not protected speech.



In an opposition brief, the two-time Academy Award winner and “Gone With The Wind” star countered the network’s argument that her lawsuit should be struck under California’s anti-SLAPP statute, which is intended to protect against suits that threaten free speech in connection...

