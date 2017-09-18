Real Estate Rumors: Bridge Investment, RWN, Exeter

By Andrew McIntyre

Law360, Minneapolis (September 18, 2017, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Bridge Investment Group has picked up an independent- and assisted-living facility in Lantana, Florida, for $77.2 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Friday. The deal is for the 291-unit 440 E. Ocean Ave. and the seller is a venture of AEW Senior Capital Management and Senior Lifestyle Corp., the journal said. The buyer received $55 million in financing from Wells Fargo Bank, according to the report.

RWN Real Estate Partners has won a bankruptcy auction for a development site in the Harlem section of...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular