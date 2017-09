Delaware Loses Face Despite Biz-Friendly Moves

Law360, Wilmington (September 18, 2017, 3:29 PM EDT) -- Delaware’s reputation has fallen off its perennial pedestal as the friendliest litigation hub for business, and both political and judicial decisions that shocked the corporate world are getting blamed — ironically against a backdrop of other court rulings perceived as too cozy for corporations, experts say.



When the U.S. Chamber of Commerce released its periodic litigation climate survey, Delaware not only was ousted from the No. 1 spot it held for the study's 15-year history but also dropped a dramatic 10 places in rank, with several...

