Buchanan, Doctor Settle Suit Over Arena Football Team Buy

Law360, Miami (September 15, 2017, 9:06 PM EDT) -- Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC and a bankrupt Tampa-area surgeon asked a Florida federal court Friday to permanently dismiss the doctor's suit claiming the law firm improperly vetted his $19 million purchase of a local Arena Football League team, having reached a settlement.



Dr. Robert C. Nucci purchased the Tampa Bay Storm in 2007 for nearly $19 million, only to see the league suspend play about one year later due to financial struggles. That prevented him from seeing any return on his investment, which put him in...

