Raunchy 'Grinch' Play Is A Fair Use Parody, Judge Finds

Law360, San Francisco (September 15, 2017, 9:13 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday ruled the play "Who’s Holiday!" is protected by fair use, finding the one-woman show's adult take on the aftermath of Dr. Seuss' children's book "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" is a "transformative" parody.



The original 1957 children’s book tells the story of a creature who tries to ruin Christmas for the people of utopian Who-Ville by stealing their trees and presents. When he learns the Whos are too cheerful to care that their presents are gone, he reforms....

