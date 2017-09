Forest Labs Seeks Quick Win In Celexa, Lexapro MDL

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 1:42 PM EDT) -- Forest Laboratories LLC urged a Massachusetts federal court Friday to dismiss claims in multidistrict litigation alleging the company fraudulently promoted antidepressants Celexa and Lexapro to treat pediatric depression, saying the parties haven’t established injury or causation under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.



Forest Labs said health and welfare benefit fund Painters and parents Delana Kiossovski and Renee Ramirez, who bought the drugs for their children, haven’t proven they or their insureds were exposed to the alleged fraudulent promotion as required to bring their RICO...

