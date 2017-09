Medical Clinic Owner Gets 7 Years For $55M Fraud Scheme

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 2:52 PM EDT) -- The owner of two Brooklyn, New York-based medical clinics was sentenced Friday in New York federal court to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to participating in a $55 million health care fraud and money laundering conspiracy, the U.S. Department of Justice said.



U.S. District Judge Roslynn R. Mauskopf ordered Valentina Kovalienko, 47, who owned Prime Care on the Bay LLC and Bensonhurst Mega Medical Care PC, to pay about $29 million in restitution and forfeit the same amount for bribing patients to receive services...

