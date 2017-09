Houston Takes Same-Sex Benefits Case To Supreme Court

Law360, Dallas (September 18, 2017, 2:57 PM EDT) -- Houston asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to review a Texas high court ruling in which the state’s justices concluded the landmark Obergefell v. Hodges ruling did not resolve whether the city can provide employment benefits for its workers in same-sex marriages.



In a petition for writ of certiorari, the city argues the Texas Supreme Court wrongly determined that the Obergefell decision and 2017’s Pavan v. Smith ruling, which involved the right of same-sex parents to be listed on a birth certificate, do not hold...

