Medical Co. Employee Defends Retaliation Claim In FCA Case

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 4:48 PM EDT) -- A key account manager for a medical products manufacturer on Friday urged a Massachusetts federal judge to leave intact a retaliation claim she asserted in a False Claims Act suit accusing the company of accepting illicit kickbacks.



Amy Lestage responded to Coloplast Corp.’s motion for summary judgment on her retaliation claim, in which the company said it acted appropriately when her principal customer abruptly demanded she be removed from its account by placing her on fully paid administrative leave, maintaining her full benefits and giving her...

To view the full article, register now.