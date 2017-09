Premium Text Auto-Subscription Scammer Gets Nearly 3 Years

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 7:39 PM EDT) -- A Nevada man was sentenced Friday to almost three years in prison for his role in a $100 million scheme to defraud consumers by auto-subscribing them to premium text messaging services and placing the charges on their cell phone bills.



Francis Assifuah, 44, pled guilty in February to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud for using his company, Bleam Technology, to stealthily sign people up for the $9.99 per month service. The money was collected by some of his co-conspirators at his former employer,...

