Ocwen Cuts $17.5M Deal To Settle TCPA Action

Law360, San Francisco (September 18, 2017, 2:13 PM EDT) -- Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC has reached a $17.5 million deal to resolve putative class action claims on behalf of more than 1.6 million consumers who allege the mortgage loan servicer autodialed their cellphones without their consent, in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, according to court documents filed in Illinois federal court on Friday.



Under the deal, eligible consumers are each expected to receive between $55 and $90, according to a motion for preliminary settlement approval. The class attorneys plan to ask the court to reimburse...

To view the full article, register now.