Calif. Amazon Driver PAGA Suit Inches Closer To Wash.

Law360, Los Angeles (September 15, 2017, 8:36 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday tentatively ruled to transfer a Private Attorney General Act suit against Amazon over an alleged misclassification of delivery drivers to Washington federal court, where a similar nationwide suit filed by the same plaintiffs’ counsel is pending.



U.S. District Judge André Birotte Jr. tentatively ruled to uproot plaintiff Iain Mack’s PAGA action accusing Amazon of failing to reimburse drivers or provide proper wage statements as a result of misclassifying them as independent contractors.



Amazon had pushed to transfer the case to...

