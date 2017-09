CBS Says Redstone's Bonus Was Informed Business Decision

Law360, Wilmington (September 15, 2017, 8:21 PM EDT) -- An attorney representing CBS Inc. and its board of directors told a Delaware Chancery Court judge Friday that the compensation awarded to an ailing Sumner Redstone in 2015 and 2016 was a measured action of the board’s compensation committee and is protected by the business judgment rule.



During a hearing in Wilmington, CBS attorney Jonathan Moses of Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz LLP told the court the derivative suit brought against the board accusing it of acting in bad faith and wasting corporate assets should be...

