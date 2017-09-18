Northrop Grumman To Pay $7.8B For Orbital ATK

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 12:31 PM EDT) -- Government contractor Northrop Grumman Inc. said Monday it will pay $7.8 billion to acquire defense technology services company Orbital ATK Inc. in the latest consolidation in the aerospace and defense industry.



The all-cash deal will see Falls Church, Virginia-headquartered Northrop pay $134.50 for each Orbital share. Northrop said it expects the deal to close in the first half of 2018



Dulles, Virginia-based Orbital is both a government contractor and supplier of various aerospace and defense technologies, such as missile systems and products, launch vehicles, and weaponry...

