DACA Participants, NAACP Sue Trump Over Program's End

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 6:12 PM EDT) -- The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and six individuals who participate in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program filed separate lawsuits in California and District of Columbia federal courts Monday challenging the Trump administration’s plan to end the benefit.



The DACA participants allege that the administration’s recent decision to end the program, which provides deportation relief and work permits to unauthorized immigrants who came to the United States as children, was based on bias against Latinos and that violates the Fifth Amendment,...

