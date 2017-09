Takata Injury Claimants Get More Time To Probe Financing

Law360, Wilmington (September 18, 2017, 7:29 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Monday gave Takata Corp. personal injury claimants more time to challenge the unusual funding arrangement that the debtor has with its automaker customers, over the objections of both parties, ruling that to do otherwise would improperly curb their due process rights.



During a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan L. Shannon granted the request from personal injury claimants represented by Morgan & Morgan PA, whose claims stem from Takata’s defective air bag inflators that have been linked to at least...

