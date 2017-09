Turkish Man Fights Bosch's Bid To Seize Apt. For $2.7M Award

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 11:30 AM EDT) -- A Turkish man fighting against efforts by Bosch's German home appliance arm to enforce a $2.7 million award against him has told a New York federal court that the company's attempt to seize his Manhattan apartment should be rejected because the award is unenforceable.



Although portrayed by the company as "straightforward and uncontroversial," the court has a duty to examine the award, which on closer inspection will reveal itself to be riddled with due process violations, Jak Kamhi told the court Friday.



Kamhi, against whom German...

