Cancer-Focused Biotechs Launch 2 IPOs Totaling $200M

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Two cancer-focused biotechnology companies launched initial public offerings on Monday totaling $200 million, representing the latest of several venture-backed life science companies returning to the IPO pipeline after Labor Day.



Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc., whose lead product is being designed to inhibit the spread of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and NuCana PLC, whose products are being developed to fight tumors that lead to ovarian, pancreatic and other cancers, each set terms on Monday for IPOs that are projected to raise $100 million apiece if shares price at the...

